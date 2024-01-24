Orion (NYSE:OEC) Trading Down 5.1%

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.95 and last traded at $21.96. Approximately 134,776 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 371,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.13.

OEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.57 million. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orion by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,284,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,901,000 after acquiring an additional 171,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after buying an additional 89,319 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Orion by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,218 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Orion by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,483,000 after buying an additional 234,888 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

