OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 749.60 ($9.52).
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSB shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.89) to GBX 720 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on OSB Group from GBX 700 ($8.89) to GBX 720 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
OSB Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Simon Walker acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £78,750 ($100,063.53). 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
OSB Group Company Profile
OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.
Read More
