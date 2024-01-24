Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.04 and last traded at $11.77. Approximately 2,816,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,367,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Separately, Bank of America raised Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.18. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,979.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,227 shares of company stock worth $3,161,751 over the last three months. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after buying an additional 3,430,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,127,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,693,000 after buying an additional 2,211,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,397,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,923,000 after buying an additional 1,155,528 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,149,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,688,000 after purchasing an additional 383,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 361,233 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

