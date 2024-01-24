Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,786,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,370 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 3.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.44% of Otis Worldwide worth $143,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.01. 2,174,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,813. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

