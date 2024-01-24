OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 1,232 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 92.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK opened at $252.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.69. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $253.24.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock valued at $7,890,468. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

