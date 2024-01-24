OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 4,544 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 71.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $81.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

