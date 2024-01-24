OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $578.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $529.46 and a 200 day moving average of $477.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.15 and a twelve month high of $585.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on URI. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.92.

View Our Latest Report on URI

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.