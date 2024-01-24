OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $578,000 Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 47.7% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 194,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 118.4% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 17,327 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

ROP stock opened at $552.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $535.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.80. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.77 and a 12 month high of $553.40. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.97%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.07.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

