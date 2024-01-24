OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $593,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after acquiring an additional 44,873 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 336.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after buying an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,332,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HEICO alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on HEI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

HEICO Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $179.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.79. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. HEICO had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $936.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.