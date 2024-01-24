OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 197.1% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEGN. Barclays upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 8.2 %

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.