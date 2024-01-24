OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %
GILD stock opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- How to Invest in Energy
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.