OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Barclays lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.3 %

GILD stock opened at $79.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.