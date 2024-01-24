OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,891 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.25.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total value of $1,301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,748.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,176 shares of company stock valued at $8,651,166 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $470.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $459.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $377.89 and a 12 month high of $478.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

