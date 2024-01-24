OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Raises Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Vale were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vale by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Stock Performance

NYSE VALE opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.11.

Vale Dividend Announcement

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Barclays cut their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

