OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $938,000 Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sony Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,595,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,808,000 after purchasing an additional 295,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Sony Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 32.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sony Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,224,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $79.62 and a twelve month high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.93 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

