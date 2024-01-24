Ovintiv Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,393 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the typical volume of 1,528 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,499. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.27. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares in the company, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,582,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,170,000 after buying an additional 170,088 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 37.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,603,000 after purchasing an additional 9,221,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

