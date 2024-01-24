PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives $93.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.65.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 260,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 157,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.60. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $101.31. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

