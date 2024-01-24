Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Bought by Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC

Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,411,489 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

