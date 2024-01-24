Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,408 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 49,391,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,436,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,374,000 after buying an additional 3,961,396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,059,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,590,000 after buying an additional 252,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,290,000 after buying an additional 882,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,734,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,534,000 after buying an additional 2,002,310 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SCHH stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. 3,079,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,330. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.