Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,510 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 3.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 107,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 759,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,171 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 794,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

