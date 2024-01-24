Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,336,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,771,000 after purchasing an additional 150,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,011,000 after buying an additional 1,898,342 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,424,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 610,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,307. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

