Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.58 Million Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.49% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLTR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GLTR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.01. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $80.99 and a one year high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

