Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.9% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,795,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $194.23. 33,774,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,254,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.