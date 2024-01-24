Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $19,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,646,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,322. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.26. The stock has a market cap of $339.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $190.18 and a 52 week high of $242.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

