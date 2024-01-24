Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 274.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 34.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLTR. TheStreet upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

PLTR opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.67. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

