Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Position Boosted by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 789 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total transaction of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,923,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,224. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $350.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $296.39 and a 200 day moving average of $259.78. The company has a market cap of $107.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

