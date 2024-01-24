Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5,310.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,333 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks accounts for about 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $7,002,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $1,454,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.28.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.05, for a total transaction of $8,749,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511,567 shares in the company, valued at $367,386,359.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $344.10. 1,181,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,237,681. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.78. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $350.60. The company has a market capitalization of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.56, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

