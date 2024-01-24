Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,248 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $192.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,694,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,407. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $195.30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

