Paragon Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,248 VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH stock traded up $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $192.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,694,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,544,407. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $195.30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.0427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

