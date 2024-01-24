Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 1,694 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.18.

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,306.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock worth $9,714,244. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.09. 715,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,033. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

