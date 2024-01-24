Paragon Advisors LLC Buys 5,685 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,529,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,690. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.28.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

