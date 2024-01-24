Paragon Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,294 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $149.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,785. The company has a market capitalization of $104.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $150.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.94.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

