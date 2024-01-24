Paragon Advisors LLC Has $9.55 Million Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Paragon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,542 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF comprises about 3.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.97% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $9,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $5,094,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BITO stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,463,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,292,371. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $23.83.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

