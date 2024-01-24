Paragon Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,701 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJR stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,673,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,048,580. The company has a market capitalization of $73.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.02.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

