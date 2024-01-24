Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.44.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WCN traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.80. 1,391,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,707. The firm has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.12 and a 52-week high of $154.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.81.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.