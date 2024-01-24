Paragon Advisors LLC Raises Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the third quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,628. The company has a market capitalization of $411.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $311.18.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

