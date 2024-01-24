Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.83. 106,582,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,742,422. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.07 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $660.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.87.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

