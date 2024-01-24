Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,242 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.81.

NYSE:CI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $304.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,754. The company has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $319.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.50 and its 200 day moving average is $291.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

