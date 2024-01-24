Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 2,431 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after purchasing an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250,448 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,912,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.07. The stock had a trading volume of 548,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,448. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $257.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.42.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.14%.

In related news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.37, for a total transaction of $429,174.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,710.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.91.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

