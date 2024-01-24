Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 244 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.2% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in ASML by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in ASML by 552.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ASML by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.33.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $68.60 on Wednesday, reaching $846.99. 7,529,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $864.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $718.46 and a 200 day moving average of $669.31.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

