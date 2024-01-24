Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 258 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Paragon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MELI shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $2.79 on Wednesday, hitting $1,762.70. The stock had a trading volume of 329,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,588.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,385.36. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,799.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

