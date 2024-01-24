Paragon Advisors LLC Sells 43,453 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,453 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,955. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

