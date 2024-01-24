Paragon Advisors LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.61.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $121.69. 2,004,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.73. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

