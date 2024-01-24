Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.06

Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

Park National has raised its dividend by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Park National has a payout ratio of 55.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Park National to earn $7.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of NYSE PRK traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.03. 39,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.73. Park National has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Park National ( NYSE:PRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $140.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.14 million. Park National had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 22.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Park National will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Park National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Park National during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park National by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Park National by 82.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

