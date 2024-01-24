Partway Group (LON:PTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Partway Group Plc (LON:PTY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01), with a volume of 79683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Partway Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £824,640.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.72, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.12.

About Partway Group

Partway Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. It offers data services, such as data science, data assessment, data strategy, and data driven efficiencies. The company also provides people solutions, such as permanent and contract recruitment in the fields of IT and business change, digital transformation, data and analytics, and infrastructure and software engineering.

