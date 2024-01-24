Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.90. 283,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CASH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on CASH

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

(Get Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.