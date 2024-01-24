Paul E. Munson Sells 2,121 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Travelers Companies Price Performance
Shares of Travelers Companies stock remained flat at $210.98 on Wednesday. 1,647,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,366. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.36.
Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRV
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
See Also
