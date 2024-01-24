Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $272,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Paychex by 30.9% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.71. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

