Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Board Authorizes Stock Buyback Program

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of PAYX opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Paychex Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.
Paychex Company Profile
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
