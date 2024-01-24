Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Board Authorizes Stock Buyback Program

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Read Our Latest Report on Paychex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.