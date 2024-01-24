PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PBF. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.21. PBF Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.86 by $1.75. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 36.11%. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, for a total transaction of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,817.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 770,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $33,071,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,832,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,127,264.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,852,000 after purchasing an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,017,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,317,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,569,000 after purchasing an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

