PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.90. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PEDEVCO news, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total value of $27,500.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 838,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Moore Clark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 505,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President John Douglas Schick sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $27,500.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 838,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,300 shares of company stock worth $152,011. Corporate insiders own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

