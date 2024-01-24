PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE PED opened at $0.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.90. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
