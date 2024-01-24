Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Up 7%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares rose 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $5.96. Approximately 7,166,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 19,233,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $595.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,603,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after buying an additional 248,314 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 16.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,124,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,487,000 after buying an additional 1,411,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,402,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after buying an additional 1,220,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

